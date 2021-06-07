-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.51). Wix.com also reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WIX. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $10.16 on Wednesday, hitting $266.46. 22,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,022. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.45. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $208.51 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

