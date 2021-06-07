-$0.25 EPS Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $36.02 on Friday. Eargo has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eargo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

