-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.13). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 231.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

SNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $71,283. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.