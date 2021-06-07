$0.13 EPS Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. Roku reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $327.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 424.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

