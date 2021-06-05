ZUSD Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $1.05 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00066839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00295231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00244490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.86 or 0.01135893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,566.96 or 1.00283415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.