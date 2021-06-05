Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Raised to $65.00 at B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $988,681.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $641,052.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,207.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,532.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 220,028 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

