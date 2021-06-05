Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $28,247,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.83. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.59 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $13,696,633. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

