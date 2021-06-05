Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 97,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 125,851,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $861.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,764,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,951,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zomedica by 2,116.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,558 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zomedica by 174.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,339 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.