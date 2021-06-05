Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $108.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.04 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,056 shares of company stock worth $71,297,977 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

