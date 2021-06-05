Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 4.6%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 6,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,157,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

ZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $7,726,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $12,571,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $487,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

