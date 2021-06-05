Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €96.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.78 ($119.74).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €95.50 ($112.35) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.10.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

