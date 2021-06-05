Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) to Hold

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

LifeMD stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $355.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million. Research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corey Deutsch bought 22,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,845.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Insiders have bought a total of 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899 in the last 90 days. 35.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

