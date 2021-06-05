Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to “Buy”

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of STAR opened at $16.64 on Friday. iStar has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.71.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iStar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 533,835 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 137,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iStar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth $13,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

