Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

ASYS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.