Zacks Investment Research Lowers Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $36.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,716,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

