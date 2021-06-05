Zacks Investment Research Lowers HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $345.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HyreCar news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Also, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HyreCar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HyreCar by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

