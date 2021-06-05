Zacks Investment Research Lowers Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

CORE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

