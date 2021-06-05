Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yext (NYSE:YEXT) to Hold

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

YEXT stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,707,887.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,074,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

