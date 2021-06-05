Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

