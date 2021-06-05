Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ATLKY stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

