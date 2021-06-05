Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.52). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CLVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,919. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $67,323. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

