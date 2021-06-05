Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $11.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,010. Intuit has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $463.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.