Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post sales of $20.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.58 billion and the lowest is $20.38 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $81.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 billion to $81.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.96 billion to $91.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.05.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.33. 570,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,195. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Humana by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.