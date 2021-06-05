Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

