Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post $3.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce earnings of $3.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $13.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $17.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.12. 1,360,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.01. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

