Zacks: Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.19. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $194.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

