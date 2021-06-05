Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post $165.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.50 million and the lowest is $164.60 million. Trupanion reported sales of $117.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $680.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $131,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -204.18 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

