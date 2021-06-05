Zacks: Analysts Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 153,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

