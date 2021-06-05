Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.44. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.47.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

