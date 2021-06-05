Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is ($0.05). Visteon reported earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of VC traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,745. Visteon has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -625.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

