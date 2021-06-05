Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $166.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

