Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

MRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 92,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,380. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

