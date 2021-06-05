Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $975.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,928 shares of company stock worth $704,543 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kelly Services by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. 103,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,170. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.