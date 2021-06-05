Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.23). Civeo posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $212,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,848 shares of company stock worth $2,877,993. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Civeo stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.74. 31,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,785. The firm has a market cap of $253.56 million, a PE ratio of -126.96 and a beta of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

