Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to Announce $3.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to announce $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $2.95. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 639%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

