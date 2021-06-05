Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on YEXT. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,537 shares in the company, valued at $46,285,631.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,085 shares of company stock worth $2,504,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Yext by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.