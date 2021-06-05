Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LiveRamp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $49.08 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

