Xponance Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after buying an additional 575,862 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

