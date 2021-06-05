Xponance Inc. Sells 202 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

