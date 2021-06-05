Xponance Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.26. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $163.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

