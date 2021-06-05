Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.