Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

