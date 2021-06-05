Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $90.93.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

