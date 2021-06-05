Xponance Inc. Buys 255 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 55,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $230,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

