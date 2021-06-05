Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after buying an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $50,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $128.16 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

