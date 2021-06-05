W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report sales of $122.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $55.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $499.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.43 million to $511.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $499.71 million, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $502.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. 4,139,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,171. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 3.22.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 134,730 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $4,488,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

