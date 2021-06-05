World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.79. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.