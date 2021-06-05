World Asset Management Inc Sells 80 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Insulet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Insulet by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $128,482,000.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $271.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,091.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

