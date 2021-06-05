World Asset Management Inc Sells 749 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after buying an additional 761,170 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

