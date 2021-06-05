World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.66. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

